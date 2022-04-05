Forbes India Billionaires List 2022: Mukesh Ambani tops rich-list, Adani takes 2nd spot

With a net worth of $90.7 billion, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has retained his title as India's richest person, while Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has emerged as the wealthiest in the world for the first time.

In the overall rich list of the world's billionaires, as per an annual ranking published on Tuesday by business magazine Forbes, Mukesh Ambani is ranked 10th, while Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, is at 11th position with a net worth of $90 billion. There are a total of 166 billionaires from India on the list.

Among the Indians, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are followed by Shiv Nadar, Cyrus Poonawalla, Radhakishan Damani, Lakshmi Mittal, Savitri Jindal, Kumar Birla, Dilip Shanghvi, and Uday Kotak.

Globally, Shiv Nadar is ranked 47th ($28.7 billion), while the global top-100 list has seven Indians -- Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Cyrus Poonawalla ($24.3 billion), Radhakishan Damani ($20 billion), Lakshmi Mittal ($17.9 billion), and Savitri Jindal and family ($17.7 billion).

Other Indians include Kumar Birla, Dilip Shanghvi, Uday Kotak, Sunil Mittal & family, Azim Premji, Kushal Pal Singh, Bajaj Brothers, Murali Divi, Gopikishan Damani, Bajaj siblings, Ashwin Dani & family, Hasmukh Chudgar & family, Benu Gopal Bangur, Mahendra Choksi & family, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Ravi Jaipuria, Kapil and Rahul Bhatia family, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Falguni Nayar, N.R. Narayana Murthy, Vikram Lal & family, Ajay Piramal, Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan, Anil Agarwal & family, Pankaj Patel, Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari.

Globally, Forbes said, the world's billionaire club has declined by 87 compared to 2021, with 2,668 persons, and an aggregate net worth of $12.7 trillion — $400 billion less than in 2021.

