Forbes India Rich List 2022: M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali with $5.4 billion wealth

Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali topped the list of richest individuals from Kerala and came 35th overall in the country with a net worth of Rs 43,612.56 crore ($5.4 billion), according to the latest Forbes India Rich List 2022.

Four individual entrepreneurs and one entrprenerial group belong to Kerala, a state that is not otherwise very popular for business, figure in India's 100 richest in the Forbes India Rich List 2022.

Yusuff Ali (66) is the managing director of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group which operates hypermarkets and retail companies in India and many countries in the MENA region. The Lulu Group owns and operates more than 35 hypermarkets and supermarkets in Saudi Arabia alone. These include ARAMCO Commissaries and National Guards super stores.

Kerala-based Muthoot Group occupied the second spot and came 45th overall in the country with a net worth of Rs 32,709.42 crore ($4.05 billion). Muthoot Finance is the country's largest gold loan company in terms of loan portfolio. Spread across 29 states and union territories, the company has over 4,600 branches pan-India, catering to over 2 lakh customers every day.

The group also has a presence in affordable housing finance, microfinance, vehicle finance, and insurance broking. It runs a diversified loan business in Sri Lanka as well through a subsidiary company.

According to the list, BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath came third and 54th overall in the country with a net worth of Rs 29,075.04 crore ($3.6 billion.)

BYJU'S is one of India’s largest tech unicorns. Launched in 2015, BYJU'S offers highly personalised and effective learning programs for classes 1 - 12, and aspirants of competitive exams like JEE, IAS, etc.

With a net worth of Rs 25,036.84 crore ($3.1 billion), Joy Alukkas is the fourth richest Malayali and occupied 69th position in the country. The Kerala-based firm is into the sale of gold jewellery, studded jewellery, and other jewellery products, including diamonds, platinum and silver.