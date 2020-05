Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on Friday will hold joint press conference at defence headquarters in South Block at 6:00 pm.

Coming two days ahead of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown, Rawat's interaction with the press is likely to be on coronavirus pandemic related measures being taken by the armed forces across India.

Last month, defence Minister Rajnath Singh had d a meeting with the top military brass of the country to take stock of the overall preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Indian Air Force''s Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane were present at the meeting.