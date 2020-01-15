#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Food price inflation: Are farmers making money?

Updated : January 15, 2020 10:58 PM IST

The onion was the headline grabber in December with prices zooming the most, 328 percent in December, however, onion farmers are certainly not gaining out of this unprecedented price hike.
Pulses and cereals that make up for a large contribution have again being hit by supply disruption.
One of the biggest issues that farmers are grappling with in this season is that of insect infestation that is shoring up costs and reducing yields.
Food price inflation: Are farmers making money?
