FCI to again commence open market sale of wheat to curb prices, says the option of import duty cut is open

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 23, 2023 8:32:02 PM IST (Updated)

Citing food inflation beyond 6 percent as unacceptable as per RBI's MPC's minutes, FCI's CMD Ashok Kumar Meena said that up to 15 LMT open market sale operations can be conducted as per the government's current order.

Rising food grain prices in the retail market have prompted the government to again start open market sales of wheat and rice to cool rising prices.

Food Corporation of India (FCI)'s CMD Ashok Kumar Meena said that up to 15 LMT open market sale operations can be conducted as per the government's current order as he cited food inflation beyond six percent as unacceptable as per RBI's MPC's minutes.
FCI is slated to commence the first round of e-auctions for 4 LMT wheat from 28th June and for 5 LMT rice from 5th July. Stating that 87 LMT wheat and 292 LMT rice are available for future interventions with the FCI beyond the buffer requirements laid down as per law, Meena indicated that all options remain open to curbing prices, including the possibility of an import duty cut.
