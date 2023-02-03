FM: Will try for a global SOP for crypto regulation at G20 apart from discussing debt financing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet later this month with the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from G20 countries in Bangalore to discuss crypto regulation, current global debt situation and more.

In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Sitharaman said, “At G20, will focus on debt situation globally and debt financing as middle income countries are going into vicious financial traps...will also talk about multi-lateral finance institution and reforms - IMF reforms, World Bank reforms... we will also be looking at global SOP to be available... to be agreed upon for regulating crytpo assets…."

The meeting will focus on debt servicing and financing, with a key emphasis on the reforms of multilateral finance institutions, including the IMF, World Bank, WTO, and UN. The need for a global standard operating procedure (SOP) for regulating crypto assets will also be discussed, with the recognition that regulation cannot be done by one country alone.

"It has to be a collective action because technology doesn't brook any borders," she added.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the meeting is expected to be an important opportunity for the G20 countries to collaborate and find solutions to address the current financial challenges. The meeting is also expected to address the reforms necessary for multilateral institutions to better respond to global financial crisis, and improve their leverage over available funds.