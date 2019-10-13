#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

FM Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks tomorrow

Updated : October 13, 2019 07:39 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy.
Banks are expected to present report card on partial credit guarantee scheme and fund raising from market to enhance their capital base.
This will be the second meeting of Sitharaman with CEOs of PSU banks in less than a month.
FM Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks tomorrow
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV