FM Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks tomorrow

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy.
Banks are expected to present report card on partial credit guarantee scheme and fund raising from market to enhance their capital base.
This will be the second meeting of Sitharaman with CEOs of PSU banks in less than a month.
