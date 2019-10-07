TOP NEWS »

FM Sitharaman to inaugurate national tax e-assessment centre today

Updated : October 07, 2019 08:22 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday inaugurate the income tax department's national e-assessment centre (NeAC), which will avoid face-to-face interaction between taxpayers and tax officials.
The setting up of NeAC is a step for better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Digital India' and promotion of ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement.
"The new initiative shall impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability in the assessment process. There would be no physical interface between the tax payers and the tax officers," it said.
