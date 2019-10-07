Economy
FM Sitharaman to inaugurate national tax e-assessment centre today
Updated : October 07, 2019 08:22 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday inaugurate the income tax department's national e-assessment centre (NeAC), which will avoid face-to-face interaction between taxpayers and tax officials.
The setting up of NeAC is a step for better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Digital India' and promotion of ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement.
"The new initiative shall impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability in the assessment process. There would be no physical interface between the tax payers and the tax officers," it said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more