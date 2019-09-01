Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
FM Sitharaman: There will not be a single job loss due to merger of banks

Updated : September 01, 2019 08:32 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday allayed fears of job losses following the proposed merger of public sector banks, saying not even one employee shall be removed following the amalgamation.
Sitharaman on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as the government looked to boost economic growth from a five-year low.
Responding to the government's plan, the All India Bank Employees Union has said the amalgamation would lead to closure of banks besides job losses.
