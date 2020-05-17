  • SENSEX
FM Sitharaman says Rs 16,394 crore transferred to 8.19 crore farmers through PM-Kisan

Updated : May 17, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Rs 16,394 crore has been disbursed to 8.19 crore farmers through the PM-Kisan scheme until May 16.
Her announcement came while declaring the fifth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday.
She added that 2.20 crore building and construction workers have received Rs 3,953 crore.
