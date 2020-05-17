Economy FM Sitharaman says Rs 16,394 crore transferred to 8.19 crore farmers through PM-Kisan Updated : May 17, 2020 12:51 PM IST Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Rs 16,394 crore has been disbursed to 8.19 crore farmers through the PM-Kisan scheme until May 16. Her announcement came while declaring the fifth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday. She added that 2.20 crore building and construction workers have received Rs 3,953 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365