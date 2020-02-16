#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
FM Sitharaman says no discrimination against Telangana in budget fund allocation

Updated : February 16, 2020 07:35 PM IST

The minister was responding to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's statement, expressing unhappiness over the fund allocation made for the state in the Union budget 2020-21.
She also did not agree that the Centre imposed any cut on devolution of funds to Telangana or is not cooperating with the state.
Sitharaman said the Centre was moving ahead with the spirit of cooperative federalism.
