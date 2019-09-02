Auto
FM Sitharaman: GST Council to decide on cutting GST rates on vehicles
Updated : September 02, 2019 08:16 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the GST Council will take the final call on reducing the tax rate on motor vehicles.
The council is likely to meet in Goa on September 20.
Sitharaman said that the sector was facing problems due to several factors, including transition from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms and prospective buyers were delaying their decision.
