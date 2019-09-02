FM Sitharaman: GST Council to decide on cutting GST rates on vehicles

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the GST Council will take the final call on reducing the tax rate on motor vehicles.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, she said that the government is addressing the issues of the automotive segment on the backdrop of the recent slowdown in sales.

"One of the suggestion was the reduction of GST [goods and services tax] rate for the automobile sector, that of course... will have to go to the [GST] Council, but otherwise I have been addressing issues related to BS-IV, inventory...," she added.

The council is likely to meet in Goa on September 20.

Sitharaman said that the sector was facing problems due to several factors, including transition from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms and prospective buyers were delaying their decision.