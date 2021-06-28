FM Sitharaman extends Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday extended the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 30, 2022. The scheme was expiring on June 30, 2021.

Launched on October 1, 2020, the scheme incentives for the creation of new employment, restoration of loss of employment through EPFO.

The government approved an outlay of Rs 22,810 crore for 58.50 lakh estimated beneficiaries. The last date for registration is July 30, 2021.

Under the scheme, subsidy provided for two years from registration for new employees drawing monthly wages less than Rs 15,000 for:

both employer's and employee's share of contribution (total 24 percent of wages) for establishment strength up to 1,000 employees.

Only employee's share (12 per cent of wages) in case of establishment strength of more than 1,000.

A benefit of Rs 902 crore has been given to 21.42 lakh beneficiaries of 79,577 establishments till June 18 under the scheme, FM Sitharaman said while addressing the media.