Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • FM Sitharaman extends Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 2022

    FM Sitharaman extends Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 2022

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Launched on October 1, 2020, the scheme incentives for the creation of new employment, restoration of loss of employment through EPFO.

    FM Sitharaman extends Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 2022
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday extended the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 30, 2022. The scheme was expiring on June 30, 2021.
    Launched on October 1, 2020, the scheme incentives for the creation of new employment, restoration of loss of employment through EPFO.
    The government approved an outlay of Rs 22,810 crore for 58.50 lakh estimated beneficiaries. The last date for registration is July 30, 2021.
    Under the scheme, subsidy provided for two years from registration for new employees drawing monthly wages less than Rs 15,000 for:
    • both employer's and employee's share of contribution (total 24 percent of wages) for establishment strength up to 1,000 employees.
    • Only employee's share (12 per cent of wages) in case of establishment strength of more than 1,000.
      • A benefit of Rs 902 crore has been given to 21.42 lakh beneficiaries of 79,577 establishments till June 18 under the scheme, FM Sitharaman said while addressing the media.
      Catch LIVE updates from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference here.
      Tags
      Previous Article

      New Credit Guarantee Scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons via MFIs

      Next Article

      FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
      Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
      TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
      Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
      Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Titan Company1,728.00 -27.45 -1.56
      TCS3,335.60 -45.10 -1.33
      HCL Tech985.55 -9.95 -1.00
      Reliance2,086.00 -18.30 -0.87
      Bajaj Finserv12,380.20 -108.55 -0.87
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,404.25 94.95 1.79
      Hindalco382.30 6.40 1.70
      Tata Steel1,184.00 18.75 1.61
      Divis Labs4,314.40 65.65 1.55
      Tech Mahindra1,105.10 15.60 1.43
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,404.10 92.75 1.75
      Tata Steel1,184.05 19.05 1.64
      Tech Mahindra1,104.80 15.55 1.43
      Sun Pharma676.25 4.05 0.60
      HUL2,463.80 14.65 0.60

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.1900-0.0100-0.01
      Euro-Rupee88.5240-0.0380-0.04
      Pound-Rupee103.20100.26400.26
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00030.04
      View More