FM Sitharaman ducks economic slowdown question, says consultations ongoing with sectors

Updated : September 01, 2019 05:05 PM IST

From 8 percent during Q1 of 2018-19 to 5 percent in this quarter, the GDP has fallen by three percent in barely a year.
The recent instances of low demand across sector and low manufacturing activity among others have resulted in criticism of the government from several quarters along with that from the political adversaries.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has announced a slew of measures recently, however, on Sunday avoided a direct answer to a query whether the economy is currently going through a "slowdown".
