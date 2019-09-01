FM Sitharaman ducks economic slowdown question, says consultations ongoing with sectors
Updated : September 01, 2019 05:05 PM IST
From 8 percent during Q1 of 2018-19 to 5 percent in this quarter, the GDP has fallen by three percent in barely a year.
The recent instances of low demand across sector and low manufacturing activity among others have resulted in criticism of the government from several quarters along with that from the political adversaries.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has announced a slew of measures recently, however, on Sunday avoided a direct answer to a query whether the economy is currently going through a "slowdown".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more