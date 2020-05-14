Economy
FM Sitharaman announces One Nation One Ration Card scheme to aid migrant labourers
Updated : May 14, 2020 05:07 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced One Nation One Ration Card scheme among measures to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Through the One Nation One Ration Card scheme beneficiaries would be able to avail subsidised ration from the government’s public distribution system (PDS) anywhere in the country.
In the current ration card system, the migrant labourers are unable to access food away from their home states.