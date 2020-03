As the coronavirus outbreak takes a toll on the economy, the central government has stepped up its efforts to tackle the impact. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an economic relief package called the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme' of Rs 1.70 lakh crores which would include cash transfers to the poor and a whole host of measures to provide immediate relief to the poorest of the poor.

To discuss the impact of this in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke to expert economists, statistician and money market experts.

Pronab Sen former chief statistician said, “It is a start, I think one has to accept the fact that government’s ability to reach down to the bottom of the pyramid is adequate in rural India, is practically non-existent in an urban India. But at least a beginning has been made. I think the families of a lot of these people may be taken care of. It isn’t the final solution, it isn’t the perfect solution, but at least it is the start and a good start.”

He further added, “It is difficult to say what is good and what is not, the fact of the matter is that Jan Dhan by itself is not an indication of poverty. A lot of these Jan Dhan accounts were created essentially because banks had to meet targets so complete reliance on them as a targeting framework is misplaced. One would have to use a combination of different instruments to tackle the problem.

According to Ananth Narayan, Professor of SPJIMR, “This is going to be a huge economic shock this 21-day lockdown and we don’t know what the overall cost of COVID -19 is going to be and the brunt will be faced by daily wage workers, by casual workers, by contract workers. This is going to be extremely large, businesses are going to be hurt really hard some of them might not even recover. This is coming on the back of the existing conditions when our economy was already vulnerable. Given the situation and given that we are going to see a shock I think we have no choice but to use the fiscal lever for now. "

"Fiscal FRBM is already the history, so we have no choice but to use the fiscal lever. For the short run, we have no choice but probably print the money, for the government to spend, for the short run.”

According to economist Haseeb Drabu there is no denying that some help has been given but if you look at it from lives and livelihood, it is very important for us to save life and lives that have been impaired by the virus and also by the consequence of the lockdown. "In terms of both safety and security, the fact that you are earmarking Rs 1.70 lakh crore is a substantial amount. There will be of course question, no matter what you do on how beneficial it will be."

However, agreeing with Sen, he said that Jan Dhan accounts is not the best way. However the fact that they have increased MGNREGA wages, have done direct transfers, is a good thing. "I would suggest that why don’t they shift the entire MGNREGA budget of Rs 61,000 crore to the DBT,” said Drabu.

A Prasanna of ICICI Sec PD said, “To the extent the cash transfers reach the extended beneficiaries at least some part of the income loss whatever they are sustaining during this lockout will get compensated, and of course we expect that once the lockout ends it trickles down into consumption at the bottom of the pyramid."