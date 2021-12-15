FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget meetings with infra, financial sector players on December 16

As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet infrastructure and financial sector honchos on Thursday to seek their inputs for Budget 2022-23. The two consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually, the Finance Ministry said.

"Finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon," the ministry said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her Pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually.

It will be the fourth Budget of Modi 2.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

The growth this fiscal year is expected to be in the double-digit. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 percent in 2021-22. The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP)

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year. Earlier in the day, farmer organisations and agri experts pressed for MSP based on realistic cost of production, higher subsidies on diesel and allowing new technologies like genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in their pre-Budget submission to the finance ministry.

Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad held the first pre-Budget consultation with representatives of the agriculture and agro-processing industry through virtual mode. The Budget for next year will have to address critical issues of demand generation, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 percent plus growth path.