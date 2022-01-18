FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press at 4:30 pm, likely to clear air on Antrix Devas issue

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4:30 pm Tuesday and may address the Antrix Devas issue. An advisory released by the Centre said the FM will brief about an "important economic issue" during the press conference at 4:30 pm in Delhi. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that FM might reaffirm the current status of Antrix Devas issue and implications of the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court on Monday had dismissed an appeal by Devas Multimedia and its parent Devas Employees Mauritius against National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The NCLT and NCLAT had both ordered the winding up of Devas Multimedia. The apex court upheld the NCLT decision to wind up the company.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) commercial arm, Antrix Corp, had filed a petition against the companies for fraud under sections 271 and 272 of the Companies Act 2013. NCLT had ordered to wind up the company and NCLAT had backed the order.

Devas, once touted as the harbinger of revolutionary digital media and broadcasting services in India, ended up being a case of fraud, under investigation by CBI.

Antrix had argued its agreement spoke about three technologies—DEVAS2 Technology, DEVAS services, and DEVAS device—but none of these existed – neither on the date of formation of Devas, nor on the date when the deal was inked. Antrix had accused the company of violation of SATCOM policy, manipulation of meeting minutes, and the "shocking nature" of financial fraud.

"We find all grounds of attack to the concurrent orders of the NCLT and NCLAT to be unsustainable. Therefore, the appeals by Devas Multimedia are dismissed," an SC bench had said.

It had said "we do not if the action of Antrix" to have Devas wound up may send a wrong message to the community. But allowing Devas and its shareholders to "reap the benefits" of their frauds may "send another wrong message."

"By adopting fraudulent means and by bringing into India an investment of Rs 579 crore, the 133 investors can hope to get tens of thousands of crore of rupees, even after siphoning off Rs 488 crore," the apex court had said.