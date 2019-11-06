#YesBank#TelecomWar
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says new wave of reforms soon, likely target realty sector

Updated : November 06, 2019 06:51 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will soon use its strong electoral mandate to usher in the next wave of reforms.
It can be noted that many analysts have been calling for urgent reforms in the factor markets, especially regarding land and labour, to get the economy out of the trough.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says new wave of reforms soon, likely target realty sector
