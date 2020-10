With pick-up in demand and manufacturing, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that she expects India to become one of the fastest-growing economies by FY22.

However, she expects a near-zero percent growth in the third and fourth quarters of FY21 with steady and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the India Energy Forum, she highlighted that the government’s top priority is to generate employment and asset creation by way of big infrastructure push and public spending.

Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman writes to states explaining GST borrowing plan

"We expect that overall GDP growth, notwithstanding the pandemic should be something which as predicted by the IMF should be near zero this time. Next year, we will see India as one of the fastest-growing economies. We are looking at the indicators that show primary sectors, related sectors of agriculture and rural India are all doing very well. As a result, fast durable goods, agricultural equipment, vehicle sales are all going up. Festival season has commenced in India. As a result of which I expect demand to grow and could be sustainable," said the finance minister.

With a surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by 13 percent during April-August this year compared to the same period last year, the government expects to fund the big infrastructure projects through public spending as part of top priority for employment and asset creation.

Also read: Budget 2021-22: Finance ministry to kick-start budgetary exercise from October 16

"National Infrastructure Pipeline was announced in 2019 which listed out 6,000 projects, some of which are in the joint venture mode and some of which are Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and some with the public companies doing it alone. We are attracting a lot of funds to which the spend on infrastructure is a top priority. The second sector is agriculture and related activities such as processing of food, the export of agricultural goods making sure the connectivity to the nearby ports," Sitharaman said.