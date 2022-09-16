By Santia Gora

Mini The Indian economy, FM stated, is coming out of difficulties caused by the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions owing to Russia-Ukraine war. Sitharaman said, despite the back-to-back headwinds for the economy, the Prime Minister said that the government will help all the needy people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman believes India can claim the third spot in global income, two positions higher from the current fifth spot. "We became the fifth country in terms of global income despite the pandemic, the war and other issues," she said. "10 yrs ago this position was held by the UK. Now we have replaced the UK," she said adding that the achievement is not insignificant.

Sitharaman gives credit to the citizens for the achievement but also criticised those not ready to acknowledge India's progress because of their political motives.

"Foreign research and studies have established that India is the fastest growing economy. As per these studies, India is going to be the fastest growing economy in 2022 and 2023 as well." Referring to a Morgan Stanley report, the finance minister said that by 2030, India's contribution to Asia's growth can become 28 percent and 22 percent when it comes to global growth.

"MSME is the backbone of our country, that's why the PM instructed us to come up with schemes to help the MSMEs. Schemes worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore were announced for the MSMEs." FM claimed that 99 percent of the total sanctioned amount was disbursed.

India's MSME ecosystem is third in the world, she said adding that the country's deepening digitisation is more than any other.

On June 30, the Prime Minister spoke about Laghu Udyog. 2014 onwards — when the Narendra Modi-led BJP came into power — there's been a 650 percent increase in budget for micro, small, and medium enterprises or MSMEs. Praising the Prime Minister, Sitharaman said he will continue to give maximum support to the sector.

"We introduced a scheme called RAMP — racing and accelerating MSME Performance. Rs 6,000 crore were announced for first-time exporters."

Sitharaman said that the overall budget of the Self Reliant India scheme is Rs 5,000 crore. "Rs 500 crore were digitally transferred to 18,000 MSMEs. Rs 1400 crore are released for MSMEs under the self-reliant India scheme."

FM stated that the sale of Khadi has grown four times in last four years. Govt E Market (GEM) portal, introduced in 2015, a section was reserved for MSMEs. "Global buyers buy the MSMEs products via global tenders. Tenders below 200 crore didn't use to qualify for global tenders, but our government removed this condition."

"PLI schemes, for telecom and networking sector, those applications which got approval, half of the applications approved were of MSMEs. We have increased the custom duty for toys import from 20 percent to 60 percent. We have 8,366 MSME registered toy manufacturers in our country."

Sitharaman had earlier asked corporate giants to clear dues to MSMEs saying that these businesses require support both from the government and larger firms.