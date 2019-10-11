FM Nirmala Sitharaman says government giving sector-specific solutions to fight slowdown

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is giving sector-specific solutions to fight the slowdown in economic growth. She, however, avoided a specific question on whether the government accepts if the country is in the midst of an economic slowdown.

India's GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of five per cent for the June quarter. This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the RBI which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 percent in FY20.

The government has taken a slew of measures, including a massive cut in corporate taxes to revive economic growth, even at the cost of sacrificing revenues.

