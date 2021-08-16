FM Nirmala Sitharaman rules out cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel for now

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday ruled out a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to ease rates that have touched all-time highs, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel price pose limitations.

The previous Congress-led UPA government had issued bonds to state-owned oil companies to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost . These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now.