FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews PSBs' readiness to tackle any Omicron-induced disruption

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired a meeting with chiefs of public sector banks and assessed their readiness to tackle any possible disruptions due to the Omicron variant. In a tweet, the Finance Ministry said during the meeting with CMDs/MDs, held through virtual mode, the minister also reviewed various steps taken by PSBs in implementing pandemic-related measures initiated by the government and RBI.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chaired review meeting on the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) with their CMDs/MDs via virtual mode from New Delhi today. MoS Finance Shri @DrBhagwatKarad & Secretary Shri @DebasishPanda87 @DFS_India also attended the meeting. January 7, 2022