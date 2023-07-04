CNBC TV18
FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of implementation of Union Budget schemes

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 4, 2023 7:37:23 PM IST (Published)

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil, and other senior officials.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 4) chaired a review meeting on the implementation of various Union Budget announcements with secretaries of the finance ministry and corporate affairs secretary.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil, and other senior officials.
Besides, the review of the implementation of various schemes of the Union Budget, the minister underlined the importance of continuous assessment of progress to ensure that the schemes are implemented in a time-bound manner.
