Economy
FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Public sector banks to get Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation immediately
Updated : August 23, 2019 07:15 PM IST
Banks to pass on any rate cut through MCLR reduction to benefit all borrowers.
Additional lending and liquidity to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore can be made available by providing fresh capital for PSBs.
