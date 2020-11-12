Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM launches credit guarantee support for 26 stressed sectors in Stimulus 2.0

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates:
Centre announces additional Rs 3,000 crore will be released to EXIM bank for promotion of project exports through lines of credit under IDEAS scheme.
FM announces additional outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to be provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana
Rs 73,504 crore already spent from the approx current outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore; 251 cr person days of employment generated
So far key announcements in Stimulus 2.0 include:
ECLGS scheme extended to units upto Rs 500 cr loans
No income tax if home price is upto 20% lower than circle rate
Govt to pay PF for additional employees where pay is Rs 15000 or less
FM to provide Rs 65,000 crore as fertiliser subsidy for farmers
NIIF, AIFL, IFL will raise Rs 95,000 crore debt from markets including project bonds
FM announces an infusion of Rs 6000 crore into NIIF debt platform
Rs 1.10 lakh crore of funding to be provided by NIIF by 2025
FM announces income tax relief for developers and home buyers to boost real estate
For primary residential sales, relief on difference between circle rate and agreement value upto 20% vs 10% earlier.
FM says that we expect lot of clearance of inventory through this; will end up paying lesser.
FM announces launch of PM Awaas Yojana (PMAY) - Urban
Additional Extra Budgetary Resources of Rs 18,000 crore to be provided to PMAY Urban
For construction/infra sector - Performance security on contracts now 3% vs 5-10%; to be available for all dispute free projects
Relief on performance security & earnest money for contractors applicable till Dec-31, 20201
For ongoing contracts free of disputes ; will be extended to PSEs
Here's the list of 26 stressed sectors as identified by the Kamath Committee
FM announces Credit Guarantee Support scheme for 26 stressed sectors
FM: Scheme will cover 26 sectors identified by Kamath Committee, plus healthcare sector, with credit outstanding of Rs 50 crore - 500 crore
Original ECLGS had 1 yr of moratorium and 4 yr repayment ; new scheme will have 1 yr moratorium and 5 yr repayment
No upper ceiling on annual turnover
We are launching credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare sector and 26 sectors stressed due to the COVID-19. Entities will get additional credit up to 20% of outstanding credit, repayment can be done in five years' time (1 year moratorium + 4 years repayment), said FM Sitharaman.
FM announces extension of Emergency credit guarantee scheme until March-31, 2021
Centre to contribute PF contribution for 2 years i.e.12% of employee & employer as well - total 24%
Central govt will give subsidy for new employees for establishments upto 1000 employees; total 24% of the wage contribution will be borne by the govt - only EPF contribution of 12% for establishments with 1000 plus employees
Eligibility criteria for refurbished employment scheme:
minimum 2 new employees upto 50 if reference base is 50 and less
Minimum 5 new employees if reference base is above 50
Scheme operational till June 2021
Units with between 15-1000 employees to benefit from Rozgar scheme
FM to announce 12 measures as part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat 3 and Stimulus 2.0
She starts with Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana. A new scheme “AtmaNirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yogana” is being launched, the FM said.
For creation of new jobs: Every registered EPFO if it takes on new employees like those who didn’t take an EPFO no weekly or those who lost their jobs between a March 30 - Sept 1.
New scheme effective from Oct 1; Employees will be covered for next 2 years
Drawing monthly wage of less than 15,000cr
IT refunds have gone in a big way to people; 1.32 lakh crore refunds given, says FM
The FM also said that SBI Utsav Cards are being distributed.
11 states have taken Rs 3621 crore.
Rs 450 crore for Bihar.
Rs 25,000 crore additional capex was given to Road Transport and Defence
Meanwhile, markets extended losses as the press conference of FM Nirmala Sitaraman began. The Sensex was trading over 350 points lower, while the Nifty fell around 12,650 levels mainly dragged by financials. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. However, the auto, FMCG, and pharma sectors also pared gains but continued to trade in the green. Broader markets also outperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
FM shares Stimulus 1.0 data; over Rs 2 trillion sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers
Rs 2.05 lakh crore sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers; Rs 1.52 lakh crore disbursed
PCGS: Approved purchase portfolio of Rs 26,889 crore
Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs: Rs 7, 227 crore disbursed
Liquidity injection for DISCOMS: Rs 118,273 lakh crore of loan sanctions, disbursement of Rs 31,136 crore to 11 states
25,000 crore disbursed out of the special facility as additional emergency working capital for farmers through NABARAD, says FM
PM SVANidhi: Rs 1,373 crore worth of loans sanctioned in 30 states, 6 UTs, says FM
She also added that so far 26.62 lakh applications have been received.
Meanwhile, the work on portal for migrant workers is also on, said the FM.
Very good progress on One Nation One Ration Card in 28 states covering 68.8 cr beneficiaries, says FM
Forex reserves like never before, says FM; Govt is maintaining an unrelenting reform pitch
FM Sitharaman said: Forex reserves like never before; RBI will now come out with a monthly report showing a strong growth; in Q3 itself we could be back to positive growth as per RBI against Q4 earlier.
Bank credit growth is up 5.1%; markets are at a record high
Quite a few indicators showing distinct recovery in the economy, says FM
Giving a picture of the economy as we stand now; strong recovery seen in the economy, says FM
Markets continued to trade lower ahead of the FM Nirmala Sitaraman press conference. The Sensex was trading over 200 points lower while the Nifty remained below the 12,700 levels. The fall in the markets was mainly led by financials as the Street waited for the second set of economic stimulus from the government. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. However, the auto, FMCG, and pharma sectors were positive. Broader markets also outperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
Cabinet approves PLI scheme for 10 sectors; here's how industry leaders reacted
The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved offering Rs 2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing. Confirming the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak, the information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic, and cell battery. The scheme will help encourage domestic manufacturing, reduce imports, and generate employment as the government works to bolster economic growth. The financial outlay for the new scheme will be Rs 1,45,980 crore. Continue Reading
Preparations on for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference today; She will be joined by Tarun Bajaj, Debashish Panda, Anurag Thakur, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, TV Somanathan.