FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India's shift to renewables has received a jolt

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the US-India Business Council (USIBC) summit on Wednesday and spoke about the impact of the fast-changing geopolitical situation across the world. She said that the uncertainties in the energy sector are a big area of concern for the government and it has added complexities in handling climate-related issues.

"There are huge uncertainties over availability of crude, natural gas and coal due to the (Russia-Ukraine) war," she said.

Sitharaman added that many governments are now talking about going back to coal because of these global uncertainties and India too will have to fall back on coal for its energy needs for some more time.

"India's plan and roadmap for transition to renewables have received a jolt like other economies. We will have to see how coal dependency can be cut down, and we can get back to environmentally friendly sources in future," she said adding that dependence on coal is more onerous for a country of the size of India.

Indo-US ties

The Finance Minister said that India and US will have to work hard to synergize linkages and their partnership can help improve access to food and basic needs across the world.

"If India-US were to work together, in next 20 years we will reach 30 percent of the global economy," she said.

Sitharaman expressed optimism about the constant improving relations between both countries.

"India and US have been understanding each other's compulsions and have tried to remove hurdles for business. India US shared values should enlarge to values of a free economy, liberal and civilization values," she said.

