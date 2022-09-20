FM Nirmala Sitharaman says idea of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ will be achieved through technology

By Asmita Pant

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that digitisation of financial services brought many unbanked people into the fold, adding that "the idea of sabka saath, sabka vikas’ will be achieved through technology".

Regarding creating a sustainable financial world at the Global Fitech Fest, Sitharaman said India led the way towards an inclusive financial world. "We have brought paperless and cashless layers to the financial world. Have added a cashless layer to the health sector. Have now brought a consent layer to the financial world."

Sitharaman highlighted that 1.31 billion Aadhaar numbers had been issued in India, and 1.1 billion accounts on the account aggregator network Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) was getting businesses to transact on them.

"Indian regulators are not behind in this digital revolution. Loan limits for renewable energy have been doubled," she said.

The finance minister said markets regulator Sebi was one of the early adopters of sustainable reporting of listed entities and that the regulatory sandbox helped to test new initiatives. "Many opportunities in green finance."

The FM also emphasised the importance of the Reserve Bank of India and said it has to play an important role in digital currency.

Meanwhile, CEA Anantha Nageshwaran said the next wave in the fintech ecosystem would be cash flow-based lending.