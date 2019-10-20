Economy

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Countries must deploy structural tools for growth

Updated : October 20, 2019 02:21 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala SItharaman has said a calibrated and balanced approach to deploying a mix of fiscal, monetary and structural measures by countries can help achieve their growth potential and asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to evolve a policy framework to assess the vulnerability of fragile economies to capital flows.

On the 15th round of the IMF's General Review of the Quotas (15th GRQ) likely to conclude without a quota increase, the finance minister stated that work on the 16th round should begin in right earnest and should have a tight timeframe.