FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Countries must deploy structural tools for growth

Updated : October 20, 2019 02:21 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala SItharaman has said a calibrated and balanced approach to deploying a mix of fiscal, monetary and structural measures by countries can help achieve their growth potential and asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to evolve a policy framework to assess the vulnerability of fragile economies to capital flows.
On the 15th round of the IMF's General Review of the Quotas (15th GRQ) likely to conclude without a quota increase, the finance minister stated that work on the 16th round should begin in right earnest and should have a tight timeframe.
The finance minister is currently on an official tour to Washington DC to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and other associated meetings
