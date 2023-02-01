The big boost to capital expenditure to over Rs 10 lakh crore (effective capex of Rs 13.7 lakh crore including grants) from a little over Rs 7 lakh crore estimated for the current fiscal is a clear positive. And this should have multiplier effects.

If you were fearing a big populist splurge in the budget ahead of the elections, you would be relieved. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered on the fiscal deficit expectations and reiterated her commitment to the fiscal path.

What prompted this big thrust? It could be concerns about the external environment and the need to offset these pressures with domestic growth drivers. What big spending could also do is drive growth up a tad.

The budget estimates nominal GDP growth at 10.5 percent in FY24, and this is necessary to keep tax receipts buoyant. To give you a sense, net tax revenue is expected to grow 11.7 percent in the next fiscal, and a shortfall in this trajectory could push up the fiscal deficit.

That’s the very good bit, so far as the budget math goes.

THE WORRY AREAS

A significant part of the additional capex is being funded by a sharp reduction in subsidies and any miss on this part can upset the apple cart. The other surprising element is the sticking with a near Rs 60,000 crore divestment target next year (vs Rs 60,000 crore estimated for the current year—also a likely challenge).

What assets is the Government going to divest to meet these divestment targets and will the deals be closed within the fiscal are the key questions here.

The other significant contributor is non-tax revenue, which is up near Rs 40,000 crore. Within this, a key contributor is telecom. The “other communication services” accounting head that usually captures receipts from license fees and AGR has seen a jump of over Rs 20,000 crore in the year. Besides this, there is also an expectation of higher dividends from state enterprises and the RBI.

A closer look at the fine print over the next few days will likely reveal the real feasibility of these incremental revenues and their implications. For now, though, a few receipt expectations do seem a tad optimistic.

THE BUDGET MATH Particulars BUDGET ESTIMATES BUDGET NUMBERS Amounts in Rs cr 2022-23BE 2022-23EST 2023-24EST 2022-23RE 2023-24BE RE v BE (23) BE vs Est (24) FY24 v FY23 TOTAL RECEIPTS 3944909 2455117 2697800 4187232 4503097 6.1 66.9 7.5 Revenue Receipts 2204422 2399983 2629600 2348413 2632281 6.5 0.1 12.1 Net Tax Revenue 1934771 2144150 2349567 2086662 2330631 7.9 -0.8 11.7 Non Tax Revenue 269651 255850 280033 261751 301650 -2.9 7.7 15.2 Capial Receipts 1740487 54800 64650 83500 84000 5.6 2793.8 1.7 Recovery of Loans 14291 14300 14650 23500 23000 64.4 57.0 -2.1 Other (Disinvestment) 65000 39900 51667 60000 61000 -7.7 18.1 1.7 Borrowings & Other Liabilities 1661196 1755700 1771617 1755319 1786816 5.7 0.9 1.8 Net Market Borrowings 1118612.44 1142167 1199867 1195866 1230911 6.9 2.6 2.9 TOTAL EXPENDITURE 3944909 4210833 4469417 4187232 4503097 6.1 0.8 7.5 Revenue Expenditure 3194663 3462040 3646780 3458959 3502136 8.3 -4.0 1.2 Interest Payments 940651 960200 1070840 940651 1079971 0.0 0.9 14.8 Grants in Aid for Capex 317643 0 0 325588 369988 2.5 13.6 Capital Expenditure 750246 752650 850417 728274 1000961 -2.9 17.7 37.4 REVENUE DEFICIT (RR-RE) 990241 1051125 1003200 1110546 869855 12.1 -13.3 -21.7 Revenue Deficit (% of GDP) 4 3 4.1 2.9 -12.7 -29.3 FISCAL DEFICIT (TR-BRW-TE) 1661196 1755700 1771617 1755319 1786816 5.7 0.9 1.8 Fiscal Deficit (% of GDP) 6.4 6 6 6.4 5.9 0.0 0.8 -7.8 GDP ESTIMATE 25800000 27336611 30203189 27307751 30175065 5.8 -0.1 10.5 GDP Growth Estimate (% YoY) 11.1 16 10 17.6 10.5 58.8 0.1 -40.4

CUES FOR THE MARKET

For equity investors, this should well go down as a growth Budget if there ever was one. Trimming of revenue deficit and expansion of capital expenditure will find few critiques. India Inc should not have too much to complain too much either, least of all players in infrastructure and railways servicing sectors.