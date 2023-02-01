Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The big boost to capital expenditure to over Rs 10 lakh crore (effective capex of Rs 13.7 lakh crore including grants) from a little over Rs 7 lakh crore estimated for the current fiscal is a clear positive. And this should have multiplier effects.
If you were fearing a big populist splurge in the budget ahead of the elections, you would be relieved. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered on the fiscal deficit expectations and reiterated her commitment to the fiscal path.
What prompted this big thrust? It could be concerns about the external environment and the need to offset these pressures with domestic growth drivers. What big spending could also do is drive growth up a tad.
The budget estimates nominal GDP growth at 10.5 percent in FY24, and this is necessary to keep tax receipts buoyant. To give you a sense, net tax revenue is expected to grow 11.7 percent in the next fiscal, and a shortfall in this trajectory could push up the fiscal deficit.
That’s the very good bit, so far as the budget math goes.
THE WORRY AREAS
A significant part of the additional capex is being funded by a sharp reduction in subsidies and any miss on this part can upset the apple cart. The other surprising element is the sticking with a near Rs 60,000 crore divestment target next year (vs Rs 60,000 crore estimated for the current year—also a likely challenge).
What assets is the Government going to divest to meet these divestment targets and will the deals be closed within the fiscal are the key questions here.
The other significant contributor is non-tax revenue, which is up near Rs 40,000 crore. Within this, a key contributor is telecom. The “other communication services” accounting head that usually captures receipts from license fees and AGR has seen a jump of over Rs 20,000 crore in the year. Besides this, there is also an expectation of higher dividends from state enterprises and the RBI.
A closer look at the fine print over the next few days will likely reveal the real feasibility of these incremental revenues and their implications. For now, though, a few receipt expectations do seem a tad optimistic.
THE BUDGET MATH
Particulars
BUDGET ESTIMATES
BUDGET NUMBERS
Amounts in Rs cr
2022-23BE
2022-23EST
2023-24EST
2022-23RE
2023-24BE
RE v BE (23)
BE vs Est (24)
FY24 v FY23
TOTAL RECEIPTS
3944909
2455117
2697800
4187232
4503097
6.1
66.9
7.5
Revenue Receipts
2204422
2399983
2629600
2348413
2632281
6.5
0.1
12.1
Net Tax Revenue
1934771
2144150
2349567
2086662
2330631
7.9
-0.8
11.7
Non Tax Revenue
269651
255850
280033
261751
301650
-2.9
7.7
15.2
Capial Receipts
1740487
54800
64650
83500
84000
5.6
2793.8
1.7
Recovery of Loans
14291
14300
14650
23500
23000
64.4
57.0
-2.1
Other (Disinvestment)
65000
39900
51667
60000
61000
-7.7
18.1
1.7
Borrowings & Other Liabilities
1661196
1755700
1771617
1755319
1786816
5.7
0.9
1.8
Net Market Borrowings
1118612.44
1142167
1199867
1195866
1230911
6.9
2.6
2.9
TOTAL EXPENDITURE
3944909
4210833
4469417
4187232
4503097
6.1
0.8
7.5
Revenue Expenditure
3194663
3462040
3646780
3458959
3502136
8.3
-4.0
1.2
Interest Payments
940651
960200
1070840
940651
1079971
0.0
0.9
14.8
Grants in Aid for Capex
317643
0
0
325588
369988
2.5
13.6
Capital Expenditure
750246
752650
850417
728274
1000961
-2.9
17.7
37.4
REVENUE DEFICIT (RR-RE)
990241
1051125
1003200
1110546
869855
12.1
-13.3
-21.7
Revenue Deficit (% of GDP)
4
3
4.1
2.9
-12.7
-29.3
FISCAL DEFICIT (TR-BRW-TE)
1661196
1755700
1771617
1755319
1786816
5.7
0.9
1.8
Fiscal Deficit (% of GDP)
6.4
6
6
6.4
5.9
0.0
0.8
-7.8
GDP ESTIMATE
25800000
27336611
30203189
27307751
30175065
5.8
-0.1
10.5
GDP Growth Estimate (% YoY)
11.1
16
10
17.6
10.5
58.8
0.1
-40.4
CUES FOR THE MARKET
For equity investors, this should well go down as a growth Budget if there ever was one. Trimming of revenue deficit and expansion of capital expenditure will find few critiques. India Inc should not have too much to complain too much either, least of all players in infrastructure and railways servicing sectors.
For the sake of investors and the markets, we do hope that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can find the resources to execute her capex plans.
