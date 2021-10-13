FM Nirmala Sitharaman says economy will grow 7.5-8.5% from 2022

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she expects the economic growth next year to be in the range of 7.5-8.5 percent.

As regards the growth of India, we are looking at near close to double-digit growth this year and this would be the highest in the world. And for the next year, on the basis of this year, the growth would definitely be somewhere in the range of eight percent, Sitharaman said.

She noted that while the ministry of finance has not done any assessment as yet about the growth number, but the World Bank, IMF and rating agencies have all come nearer to this kind of growth number for India.

So, the next year would also be somewhere in the range of eight to nine (per cent), 7.5 to 8.5 (percent) would be the growth. And I expect that to be sustained for the next decade because of the rate at which expansion in core industries is happening, the rate at which services are growing, I don't see a reason for India to be any way lesser than in the next coming decades, she said.

The minister also dwelled at length on the Lakhimpur Khetri deaths. When asked if the government is "pretending to sleep" on the same, she said, "No, absolutely not. The incident is absolutely condemnable, every one of us says that."

She said, "It’s not being defensive about my party or Prime Minister, it’s being defensive about India. I will not be mocked at, if it is mocking, I will be defensive to stand up and say, sorry, let’s talk on facts."