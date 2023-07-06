FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks banks to focus on risk management, diversification of business

Sitharaman advised PSBs to ensure an increase in rural, agriculture, and sectoral credit to meet PSL norms and further ensure that the PSL targets are achieved across all sub-categories.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (July 6) chaired a meeting to review the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) and asked the banks to focus on risk management and diversification of business.

She asked PSBs to ensure that there is a fair and transparent recognition of NPAs as per the extant guidelines of the regulator and banks should periodically review it internally to ensure that there is proper recognition and reporting of the stressed assets.