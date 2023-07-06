CNBC TV18
FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks banks to focus on risk management, diversification of business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks banks to focus on risk management, diversification of business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks banks to focus on risk management, diversification of business
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 10:41:19 PM IST (Published)

Sitharaman advised PSBs to ensure an increase in rural, agriculture, and sectoral credit to meet PSL norms and further ensure that the PSL targets are achieved across all sub-categories.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (July 6) chaired a meeting to review the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) and asked the banks to focus on risk management and diversification of business.

She asked PSBs to ensure that there is a fair and transparent recognition of NPAs as per the extant guidelines of the regulator and banks should periodically review it internally to ensure that there is proper recognition and reporting of the stressed assets.
The finance minister noted that while the overall Priority Sector Lending (PSL) has exceeded the mandated target, the PSL targets in the sub-categories should also be met, including, agriculture — particularly the small & marginal farmers, and the micro-enterprises.
X