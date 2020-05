Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to strengthen agriculture infrastructure, announced a Rs 1 lakh-crore financing facility to fund agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. Speaking to the media via videoconference for the third day in a row, the FM said that lack of adequate cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure in the vicinity of farm-gate is causing gaps in the value chain.

As a result, the government will immediately release financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore to fund agriculture projects at farm-gate and aggregation points -- start-ups, primary agricultural cooperative societies etc – she said.

This will bring back the focus on short term crop loans as well as investment in long term agriculture infrastructure.

Furthermore, the government will amend Essential Commodities Act, after which edible oil, pulses, oilseeds, cereals, onion and potato will be deregulated.

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was enacted in the days of scarcity, the FM said. The stock limit to be imposed under very exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine with the surge in prices.

No stock limit will apply to processors or value chain participants following amendment to the EC Act, added Sitharaman. This means that the farmers will now be able to sell agri produce freely.

The FM also said that the government will bring in a law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers. The law will provide adequate choices to the farmer to sell produce at attractive prices.

With the amendment in EC Act and a framework for free sale of agri produce, two big steps have been announced for agriculture sector. Interestingly, both these steps were recommended by a 2011 committee on agriculture headed by Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, which was appointed by then PM Manmohan Singh.

FM Sitharaman released the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package on May 15 with a focus on agriculture, fisheries and allied activities. In the previous two tranches, the FM's focus was on MSMEs, NBFCs, street vendors and migrant workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in an address to the nation announced a Rs 20 lakh-crore fiscal package to make India self-reliant.