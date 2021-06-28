FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces financial support for over 11,000 registered tourist guides

Home

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Tourism stakeholders will get a loan guarantee of up to Rs 10,00,000 while tourist guides will get loan guarantees of up to Rs 1,00,000. 

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today in a press conference that more than 11,000 registered tourist guides, travel and tourism stakeholders will be provided financial support by the government.
    The scheme that comes amid the decline in the fortune of the tourism sector following the pandemic induced lockdown will cover 10,700 regional level tourist guides recognised by the tourism ministry and state governments along with 904 travel and tourism stakeholders.
    The government will also provide working capital or personal loans to people in the tourism sector to discharge liabilities or restart businesses impacted due to COVID-19. As per the announcement, tourism stakeholders will get a loan guarantee of up to Rs 10,00,000 while tourist guides will get loan guarantees of up to Rs 1,00,000.
    Free visas to 5 lakh tourists
    The government will provide free visas to 5 lakh tourists visiting India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. She said once the visa issuance for international travel is restarted, the first five lakh tourists will be issued visas free of charge. The total financial implication of this measure would be Rs 100 crore. The scheme would be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 5 lakh visas are issued, whichever is earlier. This would incentivise short-term tourists visiting India, she said.
     
    -With PTI inputs
    Catch Live updates from the FM presser here
    (Edited by : pradeep suresh v)
    First Published:  IST
