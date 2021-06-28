Home

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference, announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. 

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
    Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference, announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, which confirms the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.
    Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was launched as a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package in May 2020. The current limit for ECLGS stands at Rs 3 lakh crore.
    FM Sitharaman said, till now, ECLGS 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 have resulted in credit disbursal of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to 1.1 crore units by 12 public sector banks, 25 private sector banks and 31 NBFCs.
    "Limit of admissible guarantee and loan amount proposed to be increased above the existing 20 percent of outstanding on each loan," the finance minister added.
    The ECLGS aims to provide 100 percent guaranteed coverage to the banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.
    Catch Live updates from the FM presser here
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
