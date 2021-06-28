FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 8 economic relief measures; details here

Home

    By Ritu Singh | IST (Updated)
    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced eight economic relief measures for sectors affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced eight economic relief measures for sectors affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
    Here are the main highlights:
    Measure 1
    A total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for sectors affected by COVID-19
    Rs 50,000 crore to health sector for scaling up health infrastructure. For health sector, maximum interest rate capped at 7.95 percent
    Rs 60,000 crore to other sectors. For other sectors, interest rate is capped at 8.25 percent
    Measure 2
    Scope of ECLGS enlarged, the overall cap increased from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.
    Rs 2.69 lakh crore loans disbursed under ECLGS so far to 1.1 crore units
    Measure 3
    Credit Guarantee Scheme launched to provide loans to small borrowers via MFIs
    Maximum loan to the individual at Rs 1.25 lakh, interest rate 2 percent below RBI prescribed rate
    Focus on new loans, stressed borrowers except NPAs to be covered.
    Loan duration of 3 years under the scheme.
    Measure 4
    New scheme to revive tourism with 100 percent guaranteed loans
    Financial support to be extended to more than 11,000 registered tourist guides,
    Travel & Tourism Stakeholders (TTS).  TTS to get up to Rs 10 lakh loans under the scheme
    Licensed Tourist guides to get up to Rs 1 lakh loan
    Measure 5
    Free Tourist Visas to 5 lakh tourists. Scheme applicable till 31 March 2022 or till the first 5 lakh tourist visas get covered, whichever is earlier
    Measure 6
    Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana extended from 30 June 2021 to 31 March 2022. More than 21.4 lakh people of nearly 80,000 establishments have already benefited from the scheme
    Measure 7
    Farmers to get additional protein-based fertilizer subsidy of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.
    Measure 8
    Free food grains will be provided to the poor from May to November 2021 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY). Total financial implication nearly Rs 94,000 crore, making the total cost of PMGKY nearly Rs. 2.28 Lakh crore
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
