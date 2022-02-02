FM exclusive on Budget 2022: Growth target at 8% achievable; hopeful of pickup in private investment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured that the target to achieve 8 percent GDP growth in the next fiscal is achievable.

If things go the way they are going now, gradually all sectors will come up, she said, in an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Editor-in-Chief, Network18.

She added even the hospitality and contact intensive sectors still require support and that has been provided for in the budget.

"So our understanding is if even those sectors revive as much as they would like to with support from government and the systems – banking and others - that is achievable," she said.

Sitharaman’s remark comes against the backdrop of the Economic Survey 2021-22 which has projected India's growth for the financial year 2023 at 8-8.5 percent.

In her Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday, the Finance Minister said India is in a strong position to withstand challenges in the upcoming fiscal . She added that complimenting the macroeconomic growth is the focus of the Budget.

When asked if the capex boost announced in Budget 2022 will fire up private investments, Sitharaman said she’s hopeful of that.

“I am looking at it from slightly different stages and also environments. In 2019 for instance, when we brought in the reduction in the corporate tax and brought it down to such level which was globally probably the lowest or probably one of the few lowest rates, we that year were sort of reminded saying your corporate tax revenues have gone down, you saw it is not going to help and so on, but we had this great faith.

The Prime Minister's interaction with the industry also was very reassuring because people felt that that was a very positive constructive step. Many industries and big companies are moving into areas of expanding their capacity, mergers are happening, and acquisitions are happening.

“Also, exports are growing, which means export potential is also there for private sector investments, to see the opportunity available and expansion and also newer capacities are definitely going to come in, she said.

Sitharaman said, that in spite of all the naysayers FDI into this country and speculation about other central banking authorities taking different call whether it is the Fed or anywhere else, FDI is still coming into this country in a big way, they are not FPIs.

“FDIs come in to be invested in, to be on the boards of companies and then take a call and therefore, I think companies now are happy to be partnering with a lot of FDIs which are coming in and increasing their manufacturing capacities servicing capacities not just to serve Indian market, but also be able to access global markets and our PLI scheme also indicates that,” she told Joshi.