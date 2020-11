Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a new scheme named “Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana” to incentivize the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase.

The beneficiaries under the scheme are any new employees joining employment in EPFO-registered establishments on monthly wages less than Rs 15,000. The new employees yardstick includes those who did not have EPFO registration before or those who lost their jobs between March 1 and September 30.

Under the scheme, the central government will bear both the employee and employer parts of the PF for all new employees for establishments up to 1000 employees. This means that a total 24 percent of the wage contribution will be borne by the government.

For establishments employing more than 1000 employees, the employees' EPF contribution of 12 percent will be borne by the government.

The PF amount will get credited upfront in Aadhaar-seeded EPFO accounts of the eligible new employee, the Finance Minister said.

The scheme will be effective from October 1, 2020, and will be operational till June 2021.