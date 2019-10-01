#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Floods kill 113 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in late monsoon burst

Updated : October 01, 2019 09:15 AM IST

India's monsoon season that begins in June usually starts to retreat by early September, but heavy rains have continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods.
An official said that at least 93 people had died in Uttar Pradesh since Friday after its eastern areas were lashed by intense monsoon showers.
Bihar's capital city of Patna, home to around 20 lakh, has been badly hit, with waist-deep floodwaters.
