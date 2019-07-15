Economy
Flood submerges 90% of Kaziranga, Assam imposes restrictions
Updated : July 15, 2019 09:02 PM IST
Authorities have started issuing time cards at various check points for regulating vehicular speed to 40 km per hour on NH 37.
He also said that out of the 199 anti-poaching camps inside Kaziranga, 155 have already been submerged and guards have started patrolling the park by country boats and machine boats.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more