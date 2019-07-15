cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Flood submerges 90% of Kaziranga, Assam imposes restrictions

Updated : July 15, 2019 09:02 PM IST

Authorities have started issuing time cards at various check points for regulating vehicular speed to 40 km per hour on NH 37.
He also said that out of the 199 anti-poaching camps inside Kaziranga, 155 have already been submerged and guards have started patrolling the park by country boats and machine boats. 
