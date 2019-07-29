Flood situation in Assam, Bihar grim; death toll reaches 209

In Assam, the toll reached 82 with the death of one more person in Barpeta district.

A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of Assam is affected by the calamity.

Besides Barpeta, the 17 other affected districts are Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The rivers flowing at the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, the Desang at Nangamuraghat (Sivasagar), the Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing (Sonitpur), the Puthimari at N H Road crossing (Kamrup), the Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and the Kushiara at Karimganj (Karimganj), it said.

In Bihar, there was no let-up in the flood situation. The deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained at 127 for the second consecutive day.

One of the severely affected districts, Darbhanga has so far reported 12 casualties ever since Bihar was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

Water level under a railway bridge close to Hayaghat in the district rose above the danger level prompting the East Central Railway to suspend movement of trains on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section.

lakh and 876 personnel with 133 motorboats have been deployed for relief and rehabilitation work.