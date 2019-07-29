#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Flood situation in Assam, Bihar grim; death toll reaches 209

Updated : July 29, 2019 07:41 AM IST

A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of Assam is affected by the calamity.
In Bihar, there was no let-up in the flood situation. The deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained at 127 for the second consecutive day.
Water level under a railway bridge close to Hayaghat in the district rose above the danger level prompting the East Central Railway to suspend movement of trains on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section.
