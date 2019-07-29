Economy
Flood situation in Assam, Bihar grim; death toll reaches 209
Updated : July 29, 2019 07:41 AM IST
A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of Assam is affected by the calamity.
In Bihar, there was no let-up in the flood situation. The deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained at 127 for the second consecutive day.
Water level under a railway bridge close to Hayaghat in the district rose above the danger level prompting the East Central Railway to suspend movement of trains on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more