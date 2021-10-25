Flexibility of Ind-AS poses 'model risk', auditors must challenge managements, validate outputs: RBI Gov

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday warned that the 'expected credit loss' approach under the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) may pose 'model risks' by allowing managements too discretion in determining provision buffers for their financial assets.

Addressing probationers and other officers at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA) in Shimla, Governor Das said there were several cases where the model relied on incorrect assumptions which were far away from representing the real-life scenarios, posing a risk.

"Ind-AS is a principle-based standard as against the previous accounting standards, which were more prescriptive. Within Ind-AS, Ind-AS 109 with the Expected Credit Loss approach allows the management to exercise discretion and judgement in determining the provisioning requirement for their financial assets. Such flexibility and forward-looking nature of assessment, however, poses the 'model risk', i.e., the model may rely on incorrect assumptions and may be far away from representing real-life scenarios. This has been observed in several cases. Hence, auditors are expected to test the models used by the entities, challenge the management and validate the model outputs,” Shaktikanta Das highlighted.

The RBI Governor added that of late, several instances of related party transactions without following 'arms length principle and established transfer pricing mechanism were also observed. "There have been instances of diversion of funds and/or transfer of profits to connected parties through various means – intra-group loans on favourable terms, over or under-invoicing of transactions, asset transfers without fair valuation, etc. Auditors need to identify and thoroughly scrutinise related or connected party transactions to ensure that there is no undue transfer of income or assets," he said.

Stressing the need for auditors to be technologically savvy. Das said, "We have also seen cases of manipulation and misstatement of true nature of financial statements by employing opaque technological means (IT black boxes). Real transactions are camouflaged beneath various layers of IT solutions by a few entities. As such, auditors need to be technologically savvy and be able to 'see-through' the layers of information technology to detect the real nature of hidden transactions."

Statutory auditors play a vital role in maintaining market confidence on audited financial statements. Das said. "In banking industry, this public role is particularly relevant for financial stability, given that banks hold public deposits. Audit quality is key to the effectiveness of such public role," he said, adding that audit was the first external line of defence, and its failure in Supervised Entities adversely impacts timely identification of major issues and risks.

With globalisation and increasing complexity of the financial system, audit as a public good has become vital for a sound, stable and vibrant financial system, the Governor concluded, and said that "auditors need to update and upgrade skills on constant basis and perform their task in the most effective manner".