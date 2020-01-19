#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
'Five trillion dollar economy' goal difficult, not impossible, says minister Nitin Gadkari

Updated : January 19, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have often spoken about the goal of turning India into a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024.
It can be achieved by increasing domestic production and reducing dependence on imports, Gadkari said
'Five trillion dollar economy' goal difficult, not impossible, says minister Nitin Gadkari
