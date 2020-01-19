'Five trillion dollar economy' goal difficult, not impossible, says minister Nitin Gadkari
Updated : January 19, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have often spoken about the goal of turning India into a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024.
It can be achieved by increasing domestic production and reducing dependence on imports, Gadkari said
