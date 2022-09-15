    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

    Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

    Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Fitch expects world GDP to grow by 2.4 percent in FY23, down by 0.5 points since June. It further expects it to fall to 1.7 percent in 2023.

    Citing the European gas crisis, high global inflation and a sharp monetary policy tightening across countries, Fitch's Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for September 2022 has cut global GDP forecasts.
    Fitch now expects India GDP to grow 7 percent in FY23 from 7.8 percent previously, with FY24 also slowing to 6.7 percent from 7.4 percent before.
    The world GDP is expected to grow by 2.4 percent in FY23, down by 0.5 points since June. It further expects the global GDP growth to fall to 1.7 percent in 2023.
    Cutting forecasts for Eurozone and UK, it predicted their economies to enter into recession later this year. Fitch also forecasts that the US will suffer a mild recession in mid-2023.
    China's growth is expected to be 2.8 percent this year and will recover to 4.5 percent next year.'
    Also Read: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj expects GST collections to cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in October
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    chinaFitch forecastIndia economic slowdownIndia GDPUSA

    Next Article

    Explained: PM Modi to launch National Logistics Policy on September 17, what is it?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng