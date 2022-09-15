Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

By CNBCTV18.com

Fitch expects world GDP to grow by 2.4 percent in FY23, down by 0.5 points since June. It further expects it to fall to 1.7 percent in 2023.

Citing the European gas crisis, high global inflation and a sharp monetary policy tightening across countries, Fitch's Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for September 2022 has cut global GDP forecasts.

Fitch now expects India GDP to grow 7 percent in FY23 from 7.8 percent previously, with FY24 also slowing to 6.7 percent from 7.4 percent before.

Cutting forecasts for Eurozone and UK, it predicted their economies to enter into recession later this year. Fitch also forecasts that the US will suffer a mild recession in mid-2023.

China's growth is expected to be 2.8 percent this year and will recover to 4.5 percent next year.'