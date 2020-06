Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-'. The rating agency expects India's economic activity to contract by 5 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2021 from the strict lockdown measures imposed since March 25, 2020, before rebounding by 9.5 percent in FY22. The rebound will mainly be driven by a low-base effect.

"The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden," Fitch said.

The government has announced structural reforms as part of its response to the pandemic to strengthen GDP growth over the medium term, which, if successful, could improve India's fiscal position, Fitch noted.

"Fiscal metrics have deteriorated significantly, notwithstanding the government's expenditure restraint, due to the impact of the severe growth slowdown on revenue, the fiscal deficit and public-sector debt ratios," it added.

The rating agency expects general government debt to jump to 84.5 percent of GDP in FY21 from an estimated 71.0 percent of GDP in FY20. This is significantly higher than the median of 42.2 percent of GDP for the 'BBB' category in 2019, to which FY20 corresponds, and 52.6 percent for 2020, it said.

Double-digit nominal GDP growth has not led to a decline in the government debt ratio in recent years, an important reason being the crystallisation of contingent liabilities and significant off-budget financing.

"Weak implementation of fiscal rules stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act contributes to our view that a speedy fiscal improvement after the pandemic recedes is unlikely," it said.

Fitch also said that India's medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively affected by renewed asset-quality challenges in banks and liquidity issues in non-banking financial companies (NBFC).