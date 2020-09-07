Economy Fitch revises India’s FY21 fiscal deficit forecast to 8.2% of GDP from 7.2% Updated : September 07, 2020 03:03 PM IST The rating agency also forecasts total government deficit including the state deficit for FY21 at 11.8 percent of GDP. The FY21 central government expenditure forecasts has been revised to 12.7 percent over FY20 revised estimates, from 6.5 percent previously Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply