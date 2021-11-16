Fitch retains India's sovereign rating; risks to medium-term growth narrowing

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook, and said that the rating balances a still-strong medium-term growth outlook and external resilience from solid foreign-reserve buffers against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural issues. It said the country's rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and easing financial sector pressures are narrowing risks to the medium-term growth outlook.

However, the negative outlook on the rating reflects lingering uncertainty around the medium-term debt trajectory, particularly given India's limited fiscal headroom relative to rating peers. "We forecast robust GDP growth of 8.7 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) and 10 percent in FY23 (ending March 2023), supported by the resilience of India's economy, which has facilitated a swift cyclical recovery from the Delta COVID-19 variant wave in 2Q21," Fitch said while affirming India at 'BBB-'; with a negative outlook.