Fitch slashes 2020 global growth forecast to -4.6%; India gets unkindest cut

Updated : May 26, 2020 10:58 PM IST

According to Fitch Ratings, India is now expected to see a 5 percent decline in growth in the current financial year.
The world economy is now expected to contract by 4.6 percent compared to a 3.9 percent contraction predicted last month, as per the latest GEO.
Output in emerging market economies excluding China is also expected to fall by 4.5 percent this year compared to a predicted fall of 1.9 percent before.
